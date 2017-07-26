Dion’s Pizza collecting toys for kids battling cancer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dion’s Pizza is collecting toys for kids battling cancer. It’s a struggle that one member of the Dion’s family knows all too well.

Josh Hansen is the general manager of the High Resort Dion’s in Rio Rancho. Earlier this year, his son, Liam, was diagnosed with leukemia.

Josh says after he saw how tough hospital visits can be for Liam, he was inspired to help other kids. His employer was happy to pitch in.

The pizza chain is collecting toys and gift cards for the Children’s Cancer Fund through September at its main office on Jefferson.

