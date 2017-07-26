Deputies save teen from drowning after car rolls into ditch

RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. – Two sheriff’s deputies are being called heroes for saving a teenager from drowning after her car ended up in a ditch.

It was a scary situation for the girl, but deputies stayed calm and got her out of trouble.

Friday evening around 6 p.m., Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s deputies got a call about a car upside down in a ditch off a county road.

When deputies Yazzie and Medlin arrived on scene, they heard the girl yelling and crying for help.

She was trapped in the car, stuck in a ditch.

Deputy Yazzie got upside down, trying to talk to the teen through the window.

“Are you hurt?” he asked. The teenager answered, “I don’t think so.”

The sheriff’s office said the inside of the car was almost filled with water and she barely had any air left to breathe.

Crying out for help, rescuers talked to her the whole time, assuring her that she would be fine.

The Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office said because of the way the car was laying in the ditch, deputies had a tough time opening any of the doors, but they finally forced one of them open.

They got her out safely. She was not hurt.

No word yet on how her car ended up in that ditch.

Deputy Medlin has only been with the department for about a year, Deputy Yazzie for about two years.