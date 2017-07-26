Composting junk mail, coffee grinds and more is easy — thanks to worms

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The lowly worm is a hard worker when it comes to helping us recycle, reduce our carbon footprint, and lessen overall landfill waste.

Yard and food waste make up a major component of solid waste in most landfills throughout the United States. Vermicomposting, or composting with earthworms, is an excellent technique for recycling food waste in the apartment as well as composting yard waste in the backyard.

The worms take items such as junk mail, food scraps, and coffee grounds…and turn the waste into rich fertilizer to provide nutrients to house plants and more. Worm composting kits can be purchased or made at home, inexpensively.

For more information on sustainability, or composting with worms, visit the vermicomposting website.