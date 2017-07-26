Child killed in hot car incident, another hospitalized, two women arrested

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in Portales are investigating the death of one child after two children were left in a hot car.

Police say officers responded just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon to a daycare regarding to two children having seizures. When they arrived the two children were not breathing and responding officers gave first aid.

Medics took both children to the Roosevelt General Hospital with what they called “heat emergencies” where one of the children died. Police say the other child was later taken to a Lubbock area hospital.

Two women, Sandi Taylor, 31 and Mary Taylor, 67, are in the Roosevelt County Jail charged with child abuse resulting in death and child abuse resulting in great bodily harm. They are being held without bond until they can see a Magistrate Judge.

It is unclear if the women work at the daycare and what led to the children being left in the car. Police say the children were left alone in the car for about an hour and a half. They have not said the age of the children or if the women are somehow related to the kids.

Police say the parents of the other children at the daycare have all been notified.

