BCSO identifies deputy and suspect involved in South Valley shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County has released the name of both the deputy and the suspect in the July 25, deputy-involved shooting.

Sheriff Manuel Gonzales says the suspect was no stranger to the law and the deputy has shot people before.

He says Deputy Charles Coggins was on patrol in the South Valley, near Isleta and Goff, when he heard a car alarm go off.

Gonzales says when Deputy Coggins came into contact with Charles Chavez, he ran.

He says the deputy tased Chavez, but he still wouldn’t cooperate. That’s when Sheriff Gonzales says Coggins fired two shots, injuring Chavez.

At a news conference Wednesday, Sheriff Gonzales painted Chavez as a violent offender, citing charges like assault and battery upon a peace officer and assault on a school employee.

“Repeat offenders are the common denominator in all deputy-involved shootings, at least, from the time I’ve been back as the sheriff,” said Sheriff Manuel Gonzales.

This is Deputy Coggins’ third shooting. The last one was less than three weeks ago.

It happened at a car wash on Coors and Arenal, July 4.

BCSO says surveillance video shows the suspect, Miguel Gonzales, fumble around with what deputies believe is a gun in his waistband.

Deputies say he also had a stolen license plate, but say, when they approached Manuel Gonzales, he ran off.

That’s when BCSO says Coggins fired, killing the man.

Sheriff Gonzales says Coggins has close to five years with the department.

He describes him as the kind of deputy the community needs, and adds he has no concerns over the deputy’s decision, only his peace of mind.

Sheriff Gonzales says he believes more deputies on the streets would mean fewer deputy-involved shootings.