Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Sandoval County

Ryan Griffin
Ryan Griffin

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for an escaped inmate.

The sheriff’s office says authorities noticed Ryan Griffin was missing around 1 p.m. He is described as 6-feet-tall and 210 pounds with brown eyes and a shaved head.

Authorities say they have learned that Griffin has also shaved his facial hair since escaping.

Griffin was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a black long sleeve shirt and a black baseball cap.

The sheriff’s office says they are looking for Griffin near the Walmart at 460 Highway 528 in Bernalillo. Residents in the area are asked to stay inside and lock their doors. Drivers are warned to use caution and not pick up hitch hikers.

Anyone who sees Griffin is asked to call police immediately.

