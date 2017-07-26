Inmate caught after mistakenly released from Sandoval County jail



SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have caught Ryan Griffin in Albuquerque early Thursday morning after he was mistakenly released from jail yesterday.

Sandoval County said Ryan Griffin pretended he was another inmate and was released from the Sandoval County Detention Center around 1p.m. Jail guards didn’t notice until 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday night, KRQE News 13 spoke with a woman claiming to be Griffin’s mother, she pleaded with her son to do the right thing. “Ryan, you need to turn yourself in,” Brigette Torres said in a phone interview.

People in Rio Rancho’s Enchanted Hills neighborhood were told earlier in the day to stay inside, and that’s exactly what some of them did.

“We locked all the doors and then we heard the news and I said, ‘Oh my God.’ This is the first time something so scary has happened here,” nearby resident Isabel Dominguez said.

Wednesday afternoon, the 36-year-old suspect was spotted inside the Walmart off Highway 528 in Bernalillo.

According to the county, Griffin was in jail on drug and stolen property charges. His criminal history in New Mexico dates back to 2003. In 2009, Griffin also pleaded guilty to an ‘escape from jail’ charge.

This is the second escape at the Sandoval County Jail since May, when two inmates got out through a rec yard fence. Back then, the jail said it planned to make changes to make sure incidents like this could be prevented.

KRQE News 13 asked officials about those changes and if jail procedures were ever addressed after the last incident. No one would comment.

# NMSP, Ryan Griffin, Sandoval county escapee located at 9760 Summer Shower Rd. NE in Albuquerque. pic.twitter.com/3xwtGfsD41 — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) July 27, 2017