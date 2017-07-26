Armed suspect barricades self in SW Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – A SWAT team from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is on scene at a home in southwest Albuquerque.

KRQE has learned that the incident that has led to the SWAT situation began as a drive-by shooting somewhere in the south valley—that led to a pursuit with deputies.

BCSO say the suspect or suspects broke into one of the homes in the southwest neighborhood then ran from that home to another house at 11100 Egret Court SW and that’s where they’ve barricaded themselves.

SWAT was called out about 5:15 a.m. and the homeowners were able to get out of the house safely.

BCSO believe the suspect or suspects are armed and deputies have setup a perimeter in the area and are asking residents to stay inside.