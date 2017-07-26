Alamo Navajo basketball star makes history for his community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For Shawntel Guerro, playing in the Class 1A/2A All Star basketball game is a lot more than a sport.Guerro is the first ever boys basketball player from Alamo Navajo to make the All Star game.

For the community, it’s a big deal that even brought Alamo Navajo School Board Tribal Leaders to the game at Eldorado High School. “They had good accomplishments, it makes tribal leaders like myself really humbled and happy to do my job,” said Tribal Leader Hector Guerro.

Many members of the community came to support Shawntel Wednesday night. “Grandma is here,” said Shawntel’s father Christopher Guerro. “His great grandma is here, his grandpa, his mom, everybody is here. All of the community, about 300 people from Alamo are here.”

Before making Alamo Navajo history and the North All Star roster, Shawntel led his team to it’s first ever state tournament appearance, averaging 13 points per game during the regular season. “Its truly a blessing to make history and to put my home town on the map because hardly nobody comes out of Alamo, like positive wise,” said Shawntel.

Shawntel has played basketball since he was six years old and the biggest points he has ever scored came in the form of making memories for a community that appreciates sports and hard work.