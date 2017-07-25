Wisconsin company to implant rice-sized microchips in employees

WISCONSIN (KRQE) – A Wisconsin company is making plans to implant some employees with a microchip.

“Three Square Market” will become the first business in the U.S. to do this. Employees will be able to make purchases in their break room market, open doors, log in to computers and use the copy machine just by scanning the chip.

“You’ll come up, scan the item, we’ll hit ‘pay with credit card’ and it’s asking to swipe my proximity payment now,” said company CEO Todd Westby. “I’ll hold my hand up, just like the cell phone and it will pay for my product.”

The company is expecting at least 50 staff members to take part.

They say it’s voluntarily and the chip is about the size of a small grain of rice.

The chip will be implanted between the thumb and forefinger.