Video shows city garbage truck littering for miles

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Instead of helping get rid of trash, video shows a city garbage truck littering for miles.

A couple driving on Paradise near Unser on westside Albuquerque on Friday started recording when they saw garbage flying everywhere.

“Litter is already a huge problem in our city and the city shouldn’t be adding to the problem,” Jessica Hibben, who recorded the video, said.

The city’s director of Solid Waste says it was driver error and they have talked to the driver to make sure it doesn’t happen again. He says it’s not common to see this, but if you do call 311 and they will take action.