Video shows city garbage truck littering for miles

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Instead of helping get rid of trash, video shows a city garbage truck littering for miles.

A couple driving on Paradise near Unser on westside Albuquerque on Friday started recording when they saw garbage flying everywhere.

“Litter is already a huge problem in our city and the city shouldn’t be adding to the problem,” Jessica Hibben, who recorded the video, said.

The city’s director of Solid Waste says it was driver error and they have talked to the driver to make sure it doesn’t happen again. He says it’s not common to see this, but if you do call 311 and they will take action.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s