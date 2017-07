TORRANCE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of people will be losing their jobs.

Torrance County officials announced Tuesday that Core Civic has decided to close the Torrance County prison near Estancia. The town of Estancia and Torrance County will also lose roughly $1 million in tax revenue with the closure.

The company has not said where the 580 prisoners currently there will be moved to. The prison will close in 60 days.