Suspect in hospital after deputy-involved shooting in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of investigators continue to comb through the scene searching for answers as to what led up to shots being fired.

This all unfolded at an apartment complex near Isleta Boulevard and Arenal Road.

Moments ago we spoke with Sheriff Manuel Gonzales who says it happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 1600 Block of Goff Boulevard.

Sheriff Gonzales says a deputy was responding to a call when he came into contact with the suspect.

He says a short foot chase turned into a scuffle once the deputy reached the suspect and that’s when shots were fired.

Right now we do not know if the suspect had a weapon or not.

We also don’t know how many shots were fired, who fired the shots, or why the chase began.

The suspect is recovering from a gunshot wound at UNM Hospital.

The deputy involved is okay and on routine administrative leave.

Southbound Goff has been reopened and one northbound Goff lane at Arenal is open.

BCSO is also expected to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. as more information comes from deputy and witness interviews.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

***Southbound Goff is reopened. One lane northbound Goff at Arenal is open.*** — BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSDSheriff) July 25, 2017

***Goff SW between Arenal and Sunset will be shut down for the next few hours due to a BCSO investigation*** — BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSDSheriff) July 25, 2017