State Police investigating officer-involved shooting near Algodones

ALGODONES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting with an alleged robbery suspect who fled from officers in a stolen vehicle.

I-25 southbound has been closed and traffic is being diverted onto the frontage road.

There is no other information at this time.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

I25 shut down due to officer involved shooting. Alleged armed robbery suspect in custody. pic.twitter.com/A2eey04nh4 — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) July 25, 2017

#NMSP investigating OIS with alleged armed robbery suspect who fled from officers in stolen vehicle. No injuries reported at this time. — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) July 25, 2017

NMSP officer involved shooting. I25 sb near Algodones. Media should stage at the Algodones exit on the northbound pull off area. — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) July 25, 2017

#TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨 I25 southbound at Algadones is shut down and traffic is being diverted onto frontage road — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) July 25, 2017