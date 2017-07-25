State Police investigating officer-involved shooting near Algodones

By Published:

ALGODONES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting with an alleged robbery suspect who fled from officers in a stolen vehicle.

I-25 southbound has been closed and traffic is being diverted onto the frontage road.

There is no other information at this time.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

 

 

 

 

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s