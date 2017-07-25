Santa Fe District Attorney forms panel to review deadly police shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The District Attorney’s Office in Santa Fe has put together a panel to review a recent deadly police shooting there.

Andrew Lucero, 33, was shot after fleeing from police in April. He was caught in a stolen Mercedes and when officers confronted him, Lucero and an officer got into a scuffle in the front seat.

At one point, another officer jumped in to try and stop the car, but it crashed into a tree. That’s when officers shot Lucero, killing him.

D.A. Marco Serna says he has formed a review panel comprised of district attorneys from around the state to review the case and determine if the officers’ actions were justified.

Serna promised to create these panels instead of the traditional grand jury. He says he believes this panel ensures fairness and accuracy.