Registered sex offender arrested for child porn sentenced to 10 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is headed to prison on child pornography charges.

Randal Paul is already a registered sex offender and was arrested in December.

According to a criminal complaint, Paul was living and working at an Albuquerque church during this time, even though he had been convicted of aggravated sexual abuse and lewd acts with a minor about 20-years ago.

He was charged with possessing and distributing child pornography after investigators say they found dozens of child porn images on his laptop.

Tuesday Paul was sentenced to 10 years followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

He will continue to have to re-register as a sex offender.

