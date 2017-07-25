Poll: 37 percent of New Mexicans approve of Pres. Trump

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New numbers are out Tuesday morning that could indicate how New Mexicans feel about President Trump.

A Gallup poll says 37 percent of New Mexicans approve of his performance according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

The poll reportedly gathered the opinions of 650 New Mexicans between inauguration day in January and the end of June.

About 56 percent told pollsters they disapprove of President Trump.

Nationally about 40 percent of Americans approve while 54 percent disapprove of his job so far in office.

New Mexico gave President Trump his 11th lowest rating.