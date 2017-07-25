Poll: 37 percent of New Mexicans approve of Pres. Trump

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New numbers are out Tuesday morning that could indicate how New Mexicans feel about President Trump.

A Gallup poll says 37 percent of New Mexicans approve of his performance according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

The poll reportedly gathered the opinions of 650 New Mexicans between inauguration day in January and the end of June.

About 56 percent told pollsters they disapprove of President Trump.

Nationally about 40 percent of Americans approve while 54 percent disapprove of his job so far in office.

New Mexico gave President Trump his 11th lowest rating.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s