Christa Valdez, New Mexico Film & Talent Advocate from Shoot New Mexico, joined New Mexico Living to ask for nominations for the first annual Film and Television Hall of Fame.

Eligible candidates can be anyone on camera or behind the scenes who have made a lasting impact on the local film and tv industry here in New Mexico. The inaugural awards gala will be held in Santa Fe in February of 2018.

For more information, visit their website.

