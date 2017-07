Matt Trujillo and Greg Trujillo, co-owners of Age of Comics, joined New Mexico Living to talk about their trip to the San Diego Comic Con.

Age of Comics just returned from one of the biggest Comic Con in the United States and received a huge endorsement from the creator of The Walking Dead, Robert Kirkman. They also picked up some specialty items you can see at their comic book shop.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living