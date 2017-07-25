New Mexico Girl Scouts ‘excited’ about new STEM badges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the biggest roll out in nearly a decade, the Girl Scouts of America unveiled 23 new badges scouts can earn. The badges all relate to Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics (STEM).

“We’re very excited for them to come out and we’re very excited to earn them,” said Girl Scout Aleah Cordova.

Some of the new badges scouts can earn include the topics of robotics, mechanical engineering, history and innovative outdoor badges.

“I just love history, technology…I love learning those things,” said Cordova.

The 23 badges were selected by Girl Scouts. The national organization says they surveyed girls about what they wanted to be able to learn more about, and these 23 topics won.

For troops in New Mexico, there has long been a focus on STEM.

“It really stems from making our girls as relevant in today’s society as possible,” said Cecilia Chavez, Director of Program and Innovation for Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails.

Chavez hopes learning about STEM at a young age will inspire girls to pursue careers in those fields and help them earn an equal salary with men.

“We really want to bring this learning to our girls so they’re better prepared for the future and pick careers that they will be able to learn as much as a man earns,” said Chavez.

Most of the badges are available to girls K-12, but some badges are specific to grades K-5.

