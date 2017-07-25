New Mexico food pantry celebrates renovations, thanks volunteers

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s largest food pantry is celebrating new renovations and thanking its volunteers.

Storehouse New Mexico’s location downtown recently got a makeover thanks to a grant they received from PNM.

Tuesday during a ribbon cutting ceremony, they unveiled the new look with signs designed and created by a local artist. To celebrate, they held a luncheon in the new building to thank their volunteers.

“We have people that come from corporate, from schools, from churches. They are individuals that come, but I know that for a fact without these people giving their time we could not keep our doors open,” Storehouse New Mexico’s Executive Director Swarupa Watlington said.

More than 1,400 people volunteer every year.

