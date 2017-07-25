New Mexico boy wins Disc Golf World Championship

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A 10-year-old from Roswell just became a World Champion. He decided to take on a sport that is quickly gaining in popularity, and he’s good at it.

Day after day, Kolby Sanchez practices his craft.

“He’s only been playing for a year and you could see right away he was a natural at it,” said Kolby’s coach, Andy Blanco.

It’s a sport that’s been around for a long time but has recently become very popular.

Disc golf caught Kolby’s eye last March when he attended a tournament with his grandfather.

“Kolby and I came out to watch and we started playing after that,” said Curtis Vaughn, Kolby’s grandfather.

Soon, disc golf became a bonding experience for the two. They’ve been traveling all over New Mexico and even to Texas.

Then suddenly, the 10-year-old was invited to the World Championship in Illinois with 600 participants.

“When we went to the world’s tournament I thought he would just have a really good experience and learn a lot, but he ended up winning the whole thing,” said Vaughn.

Kolby beat out eight other people in his division. He says it was a fight to the finish.

“Me and this kid were like, back and forth. He was one over, I went to one over, he went to even, I went to one over,” Sanchez explained.

It was definitely a roller coaster for him, and also his mom.

“Stressed. Happy. It was a lot of emotions,” said Kolby’s mom, Jennifer Sanchez.

 

Since his big win, Kolby already has two more tournaments lined up and has been picked up by a sponsor.

Kolby is hoping to get more kids his age involved in playing disc golf. His family says they are looking into getting a disc golf practice basket at his elementary school.

