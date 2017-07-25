Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Wednesday will be a relatively down day storm wise across the state. Just isolated storms in central sections with the mountains and western areas getting most of the action. Showers across the state will increase on Thursday as a cold front slides through bringing in more moisture. Storms will continue to be widespread on Friday and likely through the weekend. Highs will top out in the high 80s and low 90s.

