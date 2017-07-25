Wednesday will be a relatively down day storm wise across the state. Just isolated storms in central sections with the mountains and western areas getting most of the action. Showers across the state will increase on Thursday as a cold front slides through bringing in more moisture. Storms will continue to be widespread on Friday and likely through the weekend. Highs will top out in the high 80s and low 90s.
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast x
Latest Galleries
-
WisePies Arena Naming Rights Agreement
-
Inmate Craftsmanship and Trade Fair
-
Roswell Murder Investigation
-
Mugshot Gallery: February 2017
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event