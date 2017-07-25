Man caught stealing from birdwatchers’ van, shot in the neck

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was supposed to be a relaxing morning spent bird watching for one Albuquerque couple, but that all changed when they saw a man trying to break into their van.

On Sunday morning, Albuquerque Police pulled up to the intersection near I-25 and Comanche.

When they got there, they found Nicholas McCoy in a truck with a gunshot wound to his neck.

“Obviously it’s alarming. It’s alarming with the injuries the suspect has at the time, and to further question him, you see that story starts to unravel,” said Celina Espinoza, a spokesperson with the Albuquerque Police Department.

Police say that truck didn’t belong to McCoy, it was stolen.

“We find a very suspicious vehicle. The detectives do some really good investigative work, and just make sure they see that things aren’t quite right,” said Espinoza.

It didn’t stop there. Police say McCoy parked the truck close to the Bosque where Fourth Street turns into Highway 556, next to a van that belonged to a couple who was bird watching in the area.

According to the criminal complaint, that couple heard their van’s alarm go off a distance away.

That’s when they saw McCoy taking things from their van and putting it in the stolen truck. They took pictures of McCoy’s truck with their bird watching camera.

“They saw the guy breaking into a van that was their van, they confronted the suspect, and then they got into an altercation with the suspect, at which time the victim did fire shots at the suspect,” said Espinoza.

McCoy was shot in the neck. Police say after the confrontation, he made a break for it.

He didn’t make it far. Police say the injury forced him to pull over at the intersection of I-25 and Comanche where an ambulance happened to be driving by and saw him injured.

This isn’t the first time Nicholas McCoy has been arrested for auto burglary. He was charged in December but the case was dismissed because it wasn’t prosecuted within 60 days.