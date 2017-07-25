Local science museum Summer camps are still going strong

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is still time to participate in the “Science is Everywhere” Summer Camps.

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History (NMNSH) continues to host the “Science is Everywhere” Summer Camps for children who are 6 to 15-years-old. These themed, week-long camps are currently running through Friday, August 11, and they are designed to be both highly educational and fun for all.

Sessions include “Spy Kids,” “Code of the Robot,” “The Great Game, Scratch,” “DIY Disasters,” “Movie Magic” and many more

For more information on the camps or the museum, visit the NMNSH website