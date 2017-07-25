Lobos picked to finish 5th in MW Mountain Division

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It doesn’t matter that they won nine games, shared a conference title or won a bowl game last season. The Mountain West Preseason Football Poll says Bob Davie and his Lobos will finish fifth in the Mountain Division in 2017.

Boise State was picked to finish first in the Mountain with 21 first place votes. Rocky Long and the San Diego State Aztecs are the top choice in the West Division. The Aztecs picked was unanimous as they picked up all 28 votes.

Three Lobos made the All Mountain West Team. Running back Tyrone Owens rushed for over a thousand yards last season and was named All Mountain West.

Lobos offensive lineman Aaron Jenkins and defensive lineman Garrett Hughes also made the team. The Lobos are scheduled to meet with the press at the Mountain West Media Summit on Wednesday.

Mountain West Preseason Football Poll

Mountain Division West Division

1st Place Votes 1st Place Votes

1. Boise State 21 1. San Diego State 28

2. Colorado State 6 2. Hawai’i

3. Wyoming 1 3. UNLV

4. Air Force 4. Nevada

5. New Mexico 5. San Jose State

6. Utah State 6. Fresno State