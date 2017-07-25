Las Cruces billboard vows to fight National Monument review

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument near Las Cruces is getting some local support.

The Las Cruces Green Chamber of Commerce put up a billboard stressing the importance of the monument, calling it their home. The billboard is on I-10.

The monument is one of dozens under review by the Trump administration. U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is deciding whether to shrink the amount of land designated or take away the designation as a whole.

Zinke is expected to visit the New Mexico monument soon.

 

