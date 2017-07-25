La Plata County DA discusses murder charges against Dylan Redwine’s father

LA PLATA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday afternoon, the District Attorney in La Plata County discussed the case against Mark Redwine and why he was finally charged with the murder of his 13-year-old son nearly five years after the boy’s disappearance.

The most recent evidence noted in the indictment of Mark Redwine is from one-and-a-half years ago. So Tuesday, the District Attorney responded to what took so long when it came to Mark Redwine’s arrest.

“This is about getting it right and doing justice for Dylan and sometimes that takes time, to build the evidence, every step in the process along the way has been critical…To the discovery of Dylan’s skull in November of 2015 was definitely a turning point for us,” District Attorney Christian Champagne said at Tuesday’s news conference.

Dylan Redwine was last seen on November 18, 2012 when he got to Bayfield, Colorado, east of Durango, for a court ordered visit to see his dad, Mark Redwine.

Witnesses say he didn’t want to go and tried to stay with a friend instead, but Mark wouldn’t allow it. The next morning, Dylan was reported missing.

Flyers were plastered on business in the area for years while Dylan’s mom blamed Mark for her son’s disappearance and Mark maintained his innocence.

Now the community is reacting following Mark’s arrest for second degree murder and child abuse over the weekend.

An indictment says just before the visit Dylan had seen compromising pictures of his dad and was going to confront him. It suggests that may have upset Mark, leading to the murder.

Investigators pointed to evidence of Dylan’s blood in Mark’s house. A canine search also detected a cadaver scent on the clothes Mark was wearing the night Dylan arrived and on the bed of his truck.

Search crews found Dylan’s partial remains near Middle Mountain Road, close to an ATV trail near Mark’s house, and investigators note Mark did have an ATV.

Hikers later found the skull further up the mountain. Experts say it showed Dylan had been stabbed with a knife and hit in the head.

Mark is in a Washington jail with bail set at $1 million as he awaits an extradition hearing set for next month.