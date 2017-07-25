KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids Fall 2017 Campaign

We started the KRQE Cares Shoes of Kids project in late 2013. The goal established was to give a new pair of shoes to EVERY child in Title 1 schools in New Mexico. The KRQE Staff, Anchors, Reporters along with the volunteers of Assistance League of Albuquerque and staff from Payless Shoesource, and United Healthcare have designated days with APS Title 1 schools to distribute the shoes. We started on the APS Title 1 school list of those schools that are 100% Title 1. Our goal is to move on to other districts in NM as well.

Having new shoes, just like other kids, helps level the playing field, making it possible for kids to walk with pride and compete equally with their classmates. Anecdotal evidence suggests that it may play a significant role in reducing children dropping out of school. Increasing a child’s self-esteem and confidence removes one more barrier to learning. We want to continue to have children run faster, jump higher, and come to school, giving them the best opportunity for success.

We have received feedback from school administration and principles that moral goes up considerably and they have seen attendance rise after we’ve distributed shoes at their school.

It’s not just about a pair of shoes, but about investing in those children living in poverty in our community to encourage them in the learning process.

Phonebanks

We will be having several phone banks throughout August to raise money to purchase the shoes for the next 10 schools on the list. You can donate during those phone banks by calling in your donation on August 1st from 7a-10a, August 15th from 4p – 6p, and August 25th from 4p – 6p.

Or, drop off boxes are in the following stores. If you purchase the kids tennis shoes from Payless Shoesource you will get a 20% discount on those shoes.

Drop-Off Payless Shoesource Stores Locations

PSS #2702

La Mirada Square

8220 Montgomery NE 87109

PSS #3042

West Bluff Shopping Center

5201 Ouray NW Albuquerque, NM 87120

PSS #3389

Valle Del Sol Shopping Center

1625 Rio Bravo SW Albuquerque, NM 87105

PSS #3656

Paseo Del Norte Shopping Center

9301 Coors Blvd NW Albuquerque, NM 87120

PSS#4143

Coronado Mall

6600 Menaul NE Albuquerque, NM 87110

PSS#4517

360 Eubank NE Albuquerque, NM 87123

PSS#5541

Cottonwood Mall

10000 Coors Bypass NW Albuquerque, NM 87114