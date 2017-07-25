Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: A mild and partly clear morning will give way to another active afternoon of scattered storms. Thunderstorms and showers will favor western, central and southwest NM… with a bulls eye over the high terrain. Top threats with any given storm will be heavy rain causing localized flooding. Expect high temperatures to be fairly similar to Monday with widespread 70s, 80s and 90s stretched across the state.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure will briefly move overhead. Rain chances will focus over the mountains before rolling off into surrounding lower elevations. The Albuquerque-metro area could see a few isolated storms, although, coverage will be on the lighter side. Afternoon highs will warm nearly statewide with another round of 80s and 90s for most.

THURSDAY: An incoming cold front will move in over the Northeast Plains… bringing in moisture and boosting rain chances as it moves south and west across the state. Expect scattered to widespread storms to favor the mountains and northeast/east-central NM to start before spreading out into Friday. Afternoon highs will cool a few degrees – especially for those within the Northeast Plains.