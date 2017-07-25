July 25th Morning Rush: Suspect hospitalized after deputy-involved shooting

1. A suspect is in the hospital after a deputy-involved shooting in the South Valley. The sheriff held a press conference a few hours ago saying a deputy got into a foot chase with a suspect around 1 a.m. at an apartment complex near Goff and Isleta. The sheriff says there was a struggle before shots were fired. The suspect was shot and rushed to UNM Hospital with a gunshot wound. The deputy involved is expected to be okay. The sheriff said it’s too early in the investigation to say if the suspect had a weapon.

Full Story: Suspect in hospital after deputy-involved shooting in southwest Albuquerque

2. A vote is expected to take place on the Senate floor Tuesday to keep talks of repealing the Affordable Care Act alive. Senators will vote to start a debate on the Republican Health Care Bill passed in the House to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. If the vote is successful, Senators can then start proposing amendments to craft the legislation into one that can potentially win enough votes to pass. There are still those on both sides of the aisle who say starting with the House Bill is a non-starter.

Full Story: GOP sets Senate health care vote buoyed by McCain return

3. A mild and partly clear morning will give way to another active afternoon of scattered storms.

Full Story: Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

4. Investigators in La Plata County are scheduled to hold a press conference to give more details about the arrest of Dylan Redwine’s father, Mark Redwin. Mark’s been charged with murder and child abuse for the boy’s death 5 years after the crime. Tuesday morning, he’s waking up in a Washington jail cell on a $1-million bond. A grand jury indictment now reveals Dylan’s blood was found in Mark’s house and a cadaver dog picked up the scent of human remains.

Full Story: Mom speaks out after arrest of Dylan Redwine’s father

5. The city’s bike share program, BICI, is looking for places to expand after seeing success after receiving a $600,000 grant. They are now looking for input on social media for new locations to house the bike stations and kiosks. The most popular areas so far are downtown, the university area, and Nob Hill.

Full Story: City looking for places to expand bike share program

The Morning’s Top Stories