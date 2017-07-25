In The Classroom: ABQ Teacher Wins Henry Ford Award

Steven Lamb an Albuquerque teacher and winner of The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation Teacher Innovator Awards joined New Mexico Living to talk about his award.

The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation Teacher Innovator Awards recognize educators around the nation who are using the classroom to inspire innovation, creativity, problem-solving and critical thinking among their students. Winners will receive a week long “Innovation Immersion Experience” taking place July 30 through August 3rd.

