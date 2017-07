ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former state lawmaker is throwing her name into the race to represent Albuquerque in Congress.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, Republican Janice Arnold-Jones says she’s seeking the nomination to succeed U.S. Representative Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Lujan-Grisham is running for governor.

Arnold-Jones ran for congress in 2012 but lost to Lujan-Grisham.