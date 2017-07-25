Final week of the Summer Reading Program winds down with fun events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fun family events will fill the final week of the Public Library’s Summer Reading Program.

More than 15,000 participants made this year’s Summer Reading Program at the Public Library a success, and there is additional fun to be had in this, the final week.

Over a dozen special events for kids, tweens and teens are planned, plus a concert for the grown-ups on Tuesday, July 25.

After the Summer program winds down, the Library will continue to host popular activities such as Lego Clubs, reading to certified therapy dogs, movies, book discussion groups, crafting events, computer classes and more.

For more information, visit the Public Library website.