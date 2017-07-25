DOT directs drivers to imaginary interstate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a sign that’s puzzling Albuquerque drivers.

“I thought that was crazy you know, I looked at it and it didn’t register right away,” said a man driving along Central Avenue.

A sign on the I-25 bridge over Central directs drivers to turn left to get onto northbound I-40.

“I wasn’t aware there was a North 40, I thought it ran east and west,” said another driver.

He’s right — Interstate 40 doesn’t span north and south, but I-25 does. It’s a sight people find comical after they notice it.

“What the h***?” said a girl in the passenger seat of a car. Her boyfriend added, “I’m honestly not very good with directions, I’m always getting directed around, but I know that’s not right.”

“I think it’s very confusing if you’re a tourist and you come here, you’re just gonna end up going somewhere else,” said a man also driving east on Central Avenue.

KRQE News 13 cameras did find some tourists that stopped right in front of the sign that people are calling confusing.

“We’re actually getting on 40, we’re on our way to Vegas, so once we get on 40, we’re gonna be going west I think?” said the mother of family from Texas.

The State Department of Transportation said the sign has been on the bridge for nine months, and admit it’s definitely wrong.

The DOT said it was ordered correctly as a North I-25 sign, but they say the vendor made it incorrectly. They say the DOT crew that installed it, didn’t notice the mistake.

But, drivers aren’t being completely left out of the loop. Once you turn left onto Oak Street to merge onto I-25 North, the signs are correct.

The DOT said the vendor will replace the sign on the I-25 bridge at no charge, and put it up as soon as possible.

KRQE News 13 crews also noticed the North I-25 sign seen on a street pole in a Google Streetscape image from back in March, is now missing from the pole. Albuquerque Rapid Transit said the signs were removed due to the changes in the configurations of the roadway. They said the permanent signing will be going back up.