SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Wednesday, students in northern New Mexico can participate in the third annual Congressional App Challenge.

Congressman Ben Ray Lujan announced that schools in New Mexico’s third district can enter their app in the contest.

Students may create any type of app they like such as entertainment apps, photo-editing apps or fitness tracking apps.

The winner’s app will be featured on a display in the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

