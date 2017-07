ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Community leaders, are stepping forward, to battle homelessness in Albuquerque youth.

It’s a part of New Day Youth and Family Services.

They’re gathering to talk about ways to create jobs for homeless youth in Albuquerque.

One of those initiatives is their new food cart, called “I’d Eat That” which was unveiled Tuesday.

New Day hopes it will help them develop culinary skills and business experience, youth can carry into the work place.