BCFD responds to oven fire at General Mills Plant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Fire Department and the Albuquerque Fire Department are responding to a reported chemical fire at the General Mills Plant.

BCFD officials say a call came in at 8:51 a.m. for a fire at General Mills.

According to officials, five units responded to an oven fire.

They say a total of 10 people are now being treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire has since been put out.

There is no other information at this time.

We have crews on the route and will provide updated information as it becomes available.