APS Teacher Wins Henry Ford Award

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local instructor is getting accolades for his inventive and interactive teaching tool.

As a recipient of The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation Teacher Innovator Award, Albuquerque Public School Teacher Steven Lamb is being recognized as an educator who is using the classroom to inspire innovation, creativity, problem solving and critical thinking among students.

His interactive method uses computer technology to connect students who can learn together, simultaneously although their classrooms are miles, or even countries, apart.

For more information on this teaching tool or the awards, visit the Henry Ford Awards website.