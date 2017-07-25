Albuquerque family worried about missing special needs daughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A family believes their special needs daughter left home with someone she met online.

Lauren Aragon, 20, has been missing from Albuquerque since Sunday. Lauren’s family says she got into a car around 98th and Unser while everyone was asleep.

Her father says he’s devastated and there’s no way of contacting her.

“I just need to know she’s okay. I just want her to come home. She needs to come home, this is her family,” Sid Lajeunesse, Lauren’s father, said.

The family also worries because some of Lauren’s social media accounts have disappeared.

If you have any information, call police.

