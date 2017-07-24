What was uncertain is a sure thing for Dak Prescott as Cowboys’ Camp begins

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What a difference a year makes. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was just trying to get the third string job under center last season. This year, he started camp as the no-doubt-about-it number one.

“To me it’s about what I put on myself. I think I put more pressure and higher expectations on myself than anyone else has,” said Prescott. “I know within this organization we have high expectations as a team as well. I don’t think me or any of these guys pay any attention to outside of our locker room. We know what we have to do. We know what it’s going to take, what we expect from each other.”

The Cowboys are coming off a 13-3 year. Babe Lafenberg of the Silver Star Nation has more from Oxnard, California.