Street racers post videos of illegal activity in plain sight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In a video posted to Youtube, street racers are seen speeding on the outskirts of town.

They fly past exit 220 near Rio Bravo multiple times. They rev their engines, and flames shoot out the back of one of the cars. A driver in the video is heard saying, “You ready? one, two, three!”

State Police Captain Isaac Valerio said these images posted by 1329 Video show the dangers street racers pose — and he said it’ s a huge problem across the state.

‘It occurs everyday on our roadways,” said Valerio.

KRQE News 13 showed Valerio the video, one of many Albuquerque racing videos easily found by searching Youtube. He said he’s not surprised this was posted in plain sight on social media.

“I would equate it to instant gratification — how many likes you can get, how many comments you can receive,” he said.

Valerio kept watching as the drivers doge police.

In the video, one man said, “Wait stop. Where’s the cop?” A woman responded over the phone, “Behind you, coming down the freeway.”

Valerio said it also doesn’t surprise him that the drivers keep a look out.

“They do know that they’re not doing the right thing. As you can tell from the video they’ve doctored their faces so you know that they can avoid scrutiny from law enforcement,” he said.

But Valerio said, theat doesn’t shield them completely from trouble.

“The actions taken by some of those drivers in that video would include an arrest,” he said.

The Albuquerque Police Department also said it can be hard to prove cases from a street racing video, but they can issue a citation within a reasonable amount of time.