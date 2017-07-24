‘Peeping Tom’ caught repeatedly in Rio Rancho neighborhood

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A surveillance camera caught a “Peeping Tom” in the act and when neighbors saw the video, this man looked familiar to several of them.

“Both of our daughter’s windows, our teenage daughter’s windows, are forward of the fence. It’s something that we’ve never liked and now we know why,” said Brad Cressin, whose camera caught the suspect.

Cressin’s cameras caught the same man peering into his daughter’s windows for six minutes, and then that same night the camera show he came back and stared for another four minutes.

“They didn’t sleep in their rooms for several nights. They slept on the sofa. They didn’t want to go in their rooms at night at all,” said Cressin.

The videos and still photos of the suspect were shared on the Northern Meadows community Facebook page.

KRQE News 13 spoke with several other parents who say they recognize this man as the same person they caught peering into their teen’s windows.

Parents say this means he’s looked at least into two windows of teenage girls and the window of a teenage boy.

“I can confirm that there is an open and active investigation regarding window peeping,” said Captain Ronald Vigil with the Rio Rancho Police Department.

Vigil also says instances of window peeping are relatively rare, and that the offense itself is considered a misdemeanor. It is possible the suspect would only face a fine.

Parents we spoke with hope the suspect spends time behind bars.

“People like this shouldn’t be allowed in neighborhoods and around so many kids that are in this neighborhood,” said a neighborhood parent who did not want to be identified.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information, you are asked to call the Rio Rancho Police Department at 505-891-5900.