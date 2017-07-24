NMSU students participate in Gila Forest archaeological dig

By Published:
New Mexico State University

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – Some New Mexico State University students got first-had experience at an archaeological dig.

Fifteen students participated in a six-week field school in the Gila National Forest. They conducted excavations at South Diamond Creek Pueblo and the Aldo Leopold Wilderness.

Many artifacts were found, but one of the most impressive was a small jar found by graduate student Vanessa Carrillo.

“I feel, like, really fortunate to be able to take part in an archaeological excavation in the southwest because in the southwest the level of preservation of these sites is remarkable,” Carrillo said.

The plan is to remove the dirt inside of the jar and look for evidence, as to what purpose it served.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s