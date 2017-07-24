NMSU students participate in Gila Forest archaeological dig

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – Some New Mexico State University students got first-had experience at an archaeological dig.

Fifteen students participated in a six-week field school in the Gila National Forest. They conducted excavations at South Diamond Creek Pueblo and the Aldo Leopold Wilderness.

Many artifacts were found, but one of the most impressive was a small jar found by graduate student Vanessa Carrillo.

“I feel, like, really fortunate to be able to take part in an archaeological excavation in the southwest because in the southwest the level of preservation of these sites is remarkable,” Carrillo said.

The plan is to remove the dirt inside of the jar and look for evidence, as to what purpose it served.