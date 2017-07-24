NMSU Football wants to make noise in final Sun Belt year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the New Mexico State Aggies it is a Sun Belt Media Day unlike the ones in the past. The Aggies are making the rounds for a final time, getting ready to go Independent after one final season under the sun.

“We certainly would like to make some noise going out and set ourselves up for our future,” said NMSU Head Football Coach Doug Martin. “We need to attract the attention of other conferences, moving into the independent schedule. Like I said, we need some momentum doing that. Winning through the Sun Belt would make a great statement.”

Martin believes he has the team to make that noise.

“This is the team we’ve been pointing to for the last four years,” said Martin. “We knew it was going to take us four recruiting classes to get the scholarship numbers and the talent level where we needed it to be. That is this year.”

The Aggies have been picked to finish 10th in the conference in the Sun Belt Preseason Football Poll. Sun Belt Media Day is being held in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Aggies will start the season on the road at Arizona State August 31.