New Mexico to get $18M from Volkswagen emissions settlement

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is set to receive $18 million following a settlement connected to the Volkswagen smog device emissions scandal.

The New Mexico Environment Department announced Monday that the agency will disburse $18 million in settlement funds, most likely for projects that will reduce nitrogen oxide levels.

Volkswagen Group of America acknowledges rigging 11 million of its vehicles with software used to cheat on vehicle emissions tests.

Environmental regulators say some of the VW vehicles emitted up to 40 times the allowed levels of unhealthy nitrous oxides when on the road.

The settlement also requires Volkswagen to invest $2.9 billion in an independently administered environmental trust for all 50 states.