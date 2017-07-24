New Mexico student reading scores up, math stagnant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – New results show New Mexico student reading tests scores across the state rose slightly, but math scores remain stagnant.

Numbers released Monday show around 29 percent of students tested this spring are proficient or better in reading, and about 20 percent are proficient or better in math.

That was a slight jump for reading scores in 2017 while math results fell .2 percentage points.

Still, the results revealed that since the introduction of assessments developed by the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers, or PARCC, less than a third of all New Mexico students are proficient.

The tests are designed to show how well schools helped students meet Common Core standards.

State Education Secretary Christopher Ruszkowski says more than 15,000 students are reading and doing math at grade-level since the test was introduced in 2015.