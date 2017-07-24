Mom speaks out after arrest of Dylan Redwine’s father

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (KRQE) – An extradition hearing is underway to bring Mark Redwine back to La Plata County to face charges in the murder of his son Dylan.

He was arrested Saturday, five years after the crime. Now, Dylan’s mom is speaking out.

“I never had any doubt from day one when Dylan went missing. I knew Mark had something to do with it,” Elaine Hall, Dylan’s mom, said.

Elaine Hall has long pointed the finger at her ex-husband. Her 13-year-old son went missing during a court ordered visit with his father in Vallecito in 2012. His remains were found the next year in the nearby mountains.

On Saturday, a grand jury indicted Redwine for second degree murder. Documents reveal that Dylan’s blood was found inside his dad’s home and on his clothing, a cadaver dog picked up a smell in the home and in Mark’s truck, and that Dylan’s skull had two knife marks.

Dylan’s mom says the arrest doesn’t bring any closure but she was relieved to hear about it.

“I’m glad, you know, Mark is put away so I don’t have to worry about him causing any more harm to me and my family its always been in the back of my mind,” Elaine Hall said.

Investigators have scheduled a press conference to release more details Tuesday afternoon.