Missing woman’s body found in Ruidoso

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Micaela Torres Avila was reported missing back in December by her boyfriend, Alamogordo Police Officer Christopher Welch.

He says the two were at a luncheon at a senior center, he went to get something to drink and when he returned she was gone.

On Friday a body was found on a hill near Tomahawk Drive.

Investigators say it was in an advanced state of decomposition and not immediately identifiable, but a purse and ID belonging to Avila was found nearby.

State police are now helping process the scene to look for evidence as OMI works to identify the body.

Police have not said if Welch is a suspect in her death.