Missing woman’s body found in Ruidoso

By and Published: Updated:
police-lights

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Micaela Torres Avila was reported missing back in December by her boyfriend, Alamogordo Police Officer Christopher Welch.

He says the two were at a luncheon at a senior center, he went to get something to drink and when he returned she was gone.

On Friday a body was found on a hill near Tomahawk Drive.

Investigators say it was in an advanced state of decomposition and not immediately identifiable, but a purse and ID belonging to Avila was found nearby.

State police are now helping process the scene to look for evidence as OMI works to identify the body.

Police have not said if Welch is a suspect in her death.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s