ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the men connected to a deadly downtown shooting is expected to change his plea in court Monday.

In June 2015, police say a 22-year-old was found dead in a parking lot at the corner of Copper and 6th Street.

Police say surveillance video captured 23-year-old Edward Chavez run after the victim and shoot him.

Chavez originally pleaded not guilty last July, but is expected to change that before a judge later this morning.